Things are Buc-ee-ing up. Deal finalized on land purchase for Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s travel center.

Things are just Buc-ee for Mississippi fans of the insanely popular convenience store and travel center.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that officials inked the final land agreement that will soon be home to the state’s first Buc-ee’s, which will be located on the Gulf Coast at the Interstate 10 Menge Avenue exit.

The location of the new travel center will be on the northwest corner of Firetower Rd. and the I-10 interchange.

The deal closed this week on the 43-acre property. Another 140 acres is available to the owners, WLOX said.

The company hasn’t announced when there will be a groundbreaking or when they expect to open the new location.

The project is expected to involve a $50 million investment. Along with constructions jobs during the building phase, the company is also expected to create approximately 200 permanent jobs upon completion.

The new Mississippi Buc-ee’s will make one of only a handful of locations outside of Texas. Most recently, new Buc-ee’s locations were opened in Daytona in St. Augustine, Florida.

A Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Alabama, near the Gulf Coast, is the closest one to South Mississippi. It has become a tourist destination for many headed to the beach, with thousands of people stopping there each day.

Buc-ee’s also currently holds the World Record for “The Longest Car Wash”.