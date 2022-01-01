Mississippi law erases prescription for some decongestants

Published 7:21 am Saturday, January 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A new Mississippi law eliminates the requirement for a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine.

Under the new law that takes effect Saturday, the medicine will be available behind the counter of pharmacies, and pharmacists will be required to keep track of how much is sold to one person.

Like many other states, Mississippi mandated a prescription years ago because drug enforcement agents said medications with ephedrine or pseudoephedrine were being used as an ingredient in crystal methamphetamine. Some consumers had complained that nonprescription decongestants were not strong enough.

Republican state Sen. Joey Fillingane said drug agents have seen an increase in crystal meth smuggled from other countries, and most states had already eased the prescription requirement for the decongestants.

More News

From Kenya to Mississippi: Teacher dreams of being engineer

Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Mississippi man

Deer found in Mississippi tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

Skeletal remains found in abandoned building identified as Mississippi man missing since 2020

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article