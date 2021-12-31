Officials searching for missing Mississippi toddler

Published 7:26 am Friday, December 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 2-year-old Tylan Kentrell Herring of Bassfield, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

He is described as a black male, two feet tall, weighing 21 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Thursday, December 30, 2021, at about 8:55 pm near Barnes Avenue in Jefferson Davis County, wearing a yellow shirt with black stripes, gray pants with orange tigers on the knees, and red/gray shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tylan Kentrell Herring, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-8878 or 601792-5169.

 

