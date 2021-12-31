Mississippi man fatally shot when he tried to force his way into ex’s apartment

Mississippi police do not expect any arrests in connection with the shooting death of a man who was trying to force his way into the apartment of an ex-girlfriend.

According to Biloxi Police, the man was shot at approximately 11 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Biloxi Police Department received a 911 call from an apartment complex located in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

The 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and observing an unresponsive male on the ground outside of an apartment building.

Biloxi Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and found a 35-year-old deceased male.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the male parked at a neighboring apartment complex and walked to the apartment of a female with whom he had a past relationship.

Multiple people were inside the apartment with the female. The male was reportedly shot after forcing open an exterior door to gain entry into the apartment.

Investigators are still collecting information however, an arrest is not expected at this time. Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for consideration by the Grand Jury. The Biloxi Police Department will not be releasing the names of any of the involved individuals unless an arrest is made.

The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incident to please contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch (228) 392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us