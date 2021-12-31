Mississippi man arrested after reportedly beating his 92-year-old father

Published 6:49 am Friday, December 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with beating his 92-year-old father.

WLBT reports that officials with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office have charged Alex Speights with aggravated assault in the beating of his 92-year-old father Willie Speights.

No details about the assault, including the severity of the injuries, have been released.

Speights is being held in the Lawrence County jail.

