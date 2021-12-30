Police chase ends with gunfire in small Mississippi town

Published 1:02 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Woodville, Mississippi.

According to law enforcement sources, the shooting came after suspects led officers on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of 3rd Street South and Depot Street and reportedly involved four suspects, three who were captured and one who fled.

The suspect who fled was wounded by police, reports said.

