New coronavirus cases soar in Mississippi again; average grew 800 percent in December as omicron variant spread

Mississippi reported a staggering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Thursday as the latest wave of the virus is crashing across all corners of the state at record speed.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 4,885 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s report was the highest single-day number of cases reported since August 20, when the state recorded 5,048 cases in a single day at the height of the delta variant wave.

The high number of cases reported Thursday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 2,605 cases per day, an increase of more than 800 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 543,737.

MSDH reported 11 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,450.

Through Thursday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared again Thursday to 2,605. It was the highest level since September 5.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,585 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest level since September 26.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County