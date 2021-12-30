Louisiana man arrested after trying to hire babysitters to help change his diapers

In November of 2019, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began a Human Trafficking investigation which led to the arrest of 31-year-old Rutledge Deas IV.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Deas was posing as a younger man with special needs and hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

In December of 2020, Deas plead guilty to the charges related to this investigation and was placed on probation.

On December 20, 2021, detectives began a second investigation after learning of a text message, sent by Deas, which exhibited similar behaviors. In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives learned Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant through the 24th Judicial District Court charging him with one count of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking. Today, Deas was placed under arrest at his residence in Metairie and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional victims. Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact detectives at 504-310-7000.