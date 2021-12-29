UPDATE: Suspect of manhunt by multiple Mississippi agencies captured Wednesday morning

The suspect of a manhunt in Simpson County has been arrested.

Willie Qualls was arrested near JJ’s Shell Station in Mendenhall shortly before 8 am Wednesday, according to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies were searching for Qualls, who led officers on a chase on US 49 near Magee Tuesday afternoon before running a stolen vehicle into the woods near railroad tracks.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office posted the request on social media for all residents to make sure their vehicles are locked with the keys removed during the manhunt.