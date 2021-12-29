Pedestrian killed after being hit by 18-wheeler on stretch of rural Mississippi highway

Published 6:22 am Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A pedestrian was killed Monday evening on Highway 84 just outside of Prentiss.

Toby Bryant was killed when he walked into the path of an 18-wheeler in the eastbound lane of Highway 84.

A nurse traveling to Monticello stopped to render aid and offer assistance to the family until medical personnel arrived.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for approximately an hour while the Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the scene.

More News

Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

Mississippi firefighters: Driver escapes with minor injuries after car gets pinned under tanker filled with 8,500 gallons gas

COVID-19 rages in Louisiana, death toll nears 15K; Half of lions at New Orleans zoo have virus

Colorado man accused of murdering Mississippi teen also shot car that held his own baby, police say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article