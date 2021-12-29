New coronavirus cases rocket higher as latest surge hits Mississippi; state health officer warns, ‘This wave will be different’

Published 12:10 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The COVID-19 coronavirus has come raging back across Mississippi with record speed as thousands of new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and state health officials warn this surge will be “different” due to the omicron variant.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 3,594 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The high number of cases reported Wednesday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 1,907 cases per day, an increase of more than 560 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 538,852.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs warned Mississippians that are unvaccinated or who have not gotten a booster vaccination to get one quickly.

“Please 1) get boosted now, 2) wear a mask indoors – current CDC recs, 3) stay home when ill, 4) limit indoor gatherings to small groups (outdoors when possible),” Dobbs wrote on social media Wednesday morning. “This wave will be different – most monoclonal treatments ineffective vs Omicron.”

MSDH reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,439.

Through Tuesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared again Wednesday to 1,907. It was the highest level since September 10.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,287 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest level since September 29.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4912 125 88 18
Alcorn 6278 115 130 20
Amite 2175 58 57 9
Attala 3522 90 189 36
Benton 1594 40 47 10
Bolivar 6699 154 240 33
Calhoun 2998 51 44 7
Carroll 1837 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3454 73 61 15
Choctaw 1407 27 12 0
Claiborne 1366 40 46 9
Clarke 3059 96 132 32
Clay 3305 78 41 5
Coahoma 4529 113 138 14
Copiah 4851 95 109 15
Covington 4527 96 142 39
De Soto 35445 444 127 27
Forrest 14327 263 284 61
Franklin 1306 32 46 5
George 5157 80 73 9
Greene 2280 50 58 6
Grenada 3953 111 156 32
Hancock 8038 132 81 15
Harrison 35825 567 538 80
Hinds 35615 654 855 140
Holmes 2862 90 109 20
Humphreys 1380 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5135 111 136 24
Jackson 25480 393 285 41
Jasper 3475 66 46 2
Jefferson 990 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1846 43 10 1
Jones 14469 250 264 45
Kemper 1489 42 50 10
Lafayette 9396 143 202 57
Lamar 11117 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12701 323 495 108
Lawrence 2339 43 27 2
Leake 4281 92 99 17
Lee 17660 248 224 43
Leflore 5225 144 242 55
Lincoln 5745 136 209 41
Lowndes 11720 199 305 69
Madison 16035 283 416 72
Marion 4500 115 162 24
Marshall 7072 147 69 17
Monroe 7459 183 191 55
Montgomery 1913 57 64 10
Neshoba 6916 210 229 61
Newton 4033 84 87 15
Noxubee 1921 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7410 141 271 40
Panola 7069 140 103 15
Pearl River 10007 244 210 42
Perry 2191 56 24 9
Pike 6110 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7457 112 87 13
Prentiss 5401 87 101 15
Quitman 1135 28 0 0
Rankin 23980 409 499 69
Scott 4955 99 117 19
Sharkey 665 21 45 8
Simpson 4844 117 166 20
Smith 2777 54 73 8
Stone 3733 67 88 14
Sunflower 4484 108 125 20
Tallahatchie 2402 53 50 7
Tate 4951 120 80 19
Tippah 5188 86 122 14
Tishomingo 4095 98 103 28
Tunica 1766 39 19 3
Union 6769 99 133 23
Walthall 2279 66 69 14
Warren 7127 180 175 38
Washington 7708 171 202 41
Wayne 4474 72 80 13
Webster 2136 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1148 39 25 6
Winston 3264 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2617 48 82 22
Yazoo 4897 94 152 20
Total 538,852 10,439 11,422 2,108

* Note: Just in case the question is asked, this is our highest one day total reported out since September 12th (3,763 that day)

More News

Mississippi officials looking for escaped state inmate

Mississippi firefighters: Driver escapes with minor injuries after car gets pinned under tanker filled with 8,500 gallons gas

COVID-19 rages in Louisiana, death toll nears 15K; Half of lions at New Orleans zoo have virus

Colorado man accused of murdering Mississippi teen also shot car that held his own baby, police say

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article