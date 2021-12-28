State says monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 now in short supply in Mississippi; new cases are skyrocketing

Supplies of a life-saving treatment for the COVID-19 coronavirus are in extremely short supply, state health officials reported Tuesday as new case numbers have spiked across the state.

Mississippi reported Tuesday that 2,698 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours in the state, but the state’s top health doctor wrote on social media that the monoclonal antibody treatments — lifesavers for thousands of Mississippis — are becoming difficult to find.

“Prevention is the best medicine! Monoclonals in short supply – MS allocated < 400 doses this week!” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “Be safe – avoid Omicron. Get boosted.”

The health department Dobbs leads also encouraged Mississippians to take note of the rapidly changing COVID situation.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising rapidly in the state as the Omicron variant spreads,” the department wrote on social media. “Take steps to protect yourself and others, and always, be tested if you feel sick and if you are positive, talk to a doctor about treatment and stay home

The high number of cases reported Tuesday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 1,518 cases per day, an increase of more than 400 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 535,258.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,420.

Through Tuesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared to 1,518 on Tuesday. It was the highest level since September 22.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,071 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since October 3.