New cases numbers continue to climb as COVID-19 coronavirus spread quickens across Mississippi

Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across Mississippi this week, the latest state health statistics released Tuesday indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 2,698 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The high number of cases reported Tuesday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 1,518 cases per day, an increase of more than 400 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 535,258.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,420.

Through Tuesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared to 1,518 on Tuesday. It was the highest level since September 22.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,071 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since October 3.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4883 125 88 18
Alcorn 6246 113 130 20
Amite 2160 58 57 9
Attala 3510 90 189 36
Benton 1588 40 47 10
Bolivar 6670 153 240 33
Calhoun 2986 51 44 7
Carroll 1830 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3428 73 61 15
Choctaw 1403 27 12 0
Claiborne 1360 40 46 9
Clarke 3054 96 132 32
Clay 3276 78 41 5
Coahoma 4496 113 138 14
Copiah 4820 95 109 15
Covington 4485 96 142 39
De Soto 35201 442 126 26
Forrest 14220 262 284 61
Franklin 1300 32 46 5
George 5147 80 73 9
Greene 2275 50 57 6
Grenada 3927 111 156 32
Hancock 7994 132 79 15
Harrison 35682 567 537 79
Hinds 35081 654 855 140
Holmes 2830 89 109 20
Humphreys 1371 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5118 111 136 24
Jackson 25336 393 285 41
Jasper 3467 66 46 2
Jefferson 986 35 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1823 43 10 1
Jones 14439 250 264 45
Kemper 1482 41 50 10
Lafayette 9316 143 202 57
Lamar 11038 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12642 323 495 108
Lawrence 2308 43 27 2
Leake 4258 92 99 17
Lee 17506 248 224 43
Leflore 5143 144 242 55
Lincoln 5711 136 209 41
Lowndes 11673 198 305 69
Madison 15872 283 416 72
Marion 4459 114 162 24
Marshall 7061 146 69 17
Monroe 7426 183 191 55
Montgomery 1893 57 64 10
Neshoba 6866 210 229 61
Newton 4026 84 87 15
Noxubee 1913 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7379 141 271 40
Panola 7020 140 103 15
Pearl River 9940 244 210 42
Perry 2180 56 24 9
Pike 6083 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7432 111 87 13
Prentiss 5380 87 101 15
Quitman 1130 28 0 0
Rankin 23735 408 496 69
Scott 4929 99 117 19
Sharkey 659 21 45 8
Simpson 4789 117 166 20
Smith 2770 52 73 8
Stone 3724 67 88 14
Sunflower 4450 107 125 20
Tallahatchie 2391 53 50 7
Tate 4932 120 80 19
Tippah 5168 85 122 14
Tishomingo 4082 97 103 28
Tunica 1758 39 19 3
Union 6738 99 133 23
Walthall 2273 66 69 14
Warren 7097 180 175 38
Washington 7668 171 202 41
Wayne 4472 72 80 13
Webster 2119 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1116 39 25 6
Winston 3243 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2569 47 82 22
Yazoo 4852 94 152 20
Total 535,258 10,420 11,414 2,106

