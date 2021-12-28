New cases numbers continue to climb as COVID-19 coronavirus spread quickens across Mississippi

The spread of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to rapidly spread across Mississippi this week, the latest state health statistics released Tuesday indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 2,698 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The high number of cases reported Tuesday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 1,518 cases per day, an increase of more than 400 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 535,258.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,420.

Through Tuesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared to 1,518 on Tuesday. It was the highest level since September 22.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 1,071 with Tuesday’s update. It was the highest level since October 3.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County