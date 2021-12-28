Mississippi man killed in ambush shooting, police say
Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021
A Mississippi man was killed Tuesday afternoon after police say he was ambushed while sitting in a vehicle.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Kingston Place subdivision.
Police say Jamal Porter, 22, was sitting in his vehicle when two people allegedly jumped out of another car and behind firing at him.
Witnesses said dozens of rounds were fired.
Police were looking for suspects driving a blue Chevy Trail Blazer.