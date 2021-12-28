Mississippi man killed in ambush shooting, police say

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed Tuesday afternoon after police say he was ambushed while sitting in a vehicle.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Kingston Place subdivision.

Police say Jamal Porter, 22, was sitting in his vehicle when two people allegedly jumped out of another car and behind firing at him.

Witnesses said dozens of rounds were fired.

Police were looking for suspects driving a blue Chevy Trail Blazer.

More News

Mississippi firefighters: Driver escapes with minor injuries after car gets pinned under tanker filled with 8,500 gallons gas

COVID-19 rages in Louisiana, death toll nears 15K; Half of lions at New Orleans zoo have virus

Colorado man accused of murdering Mississippi teen also shot car that held his own baby, police say

Mississippi teens slide off rain-slick road, flip down embankment, but amazingly walk away unscathed

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article