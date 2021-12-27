Two Mississippi men charged with Christmas Eve kidnapping after victim opens trunk at red light and runs into woods

Two Mississippi men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and pistol-whipping another man early Christmas Eve.

Two two men, both of Moss Point, were jailed and charged with kidnapping another Moss Point man, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

The 50-year old victim was pistol-whipped and beaten, suffering several injuries that required medical treatment, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

The sheriff says 40-year old Preston Lynn Houston and 42-year old Christopher Wayne Stevens took the victim at gunpoint from a home on Bayou Cumbest Road in Moss Point at approximately 1 a.m. on December 24.

They allegedly put him in the trunk of a Jeep Liberty and drove to another home in Moss Point. There, the sheriff says, the man was beaten and then put into the trunk of another car.

While at a red light in east Pascagoula the man managed to pull the trunk release and ran into the woods, going to a house for help.

Houston and Stevens are both jailed on $100,000 bond each.

Houston won’t be able to bond out because he was out on a felony bond posted December 23 in Pike County.