New COVID-19 coronavirus cases soar in Mississippi over Christmas holiday; new cases up 4-fold since start of month

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported on Monday shows the virus was quickly spreading over the Christmas holiday weekend at a staggering rate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7,058 new coronavirus cases were found since last Wednesday. The state did not report statistics last Thursday, Friday, or over the weekend due to the Christmas holiday.

The high number of cases reported Monday brought the 7-day average of new cases to 1,239 cases per day, an increase of more than 330 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 532,560.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,395.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 62 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases soared to 1,239 on Monday. It was the highest level since September 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose sharply to 908 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since October 6.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County