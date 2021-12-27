Man walking on railroad tracks struck and killed in Mississippi city

Mississippi police and a county coroner were working Monday to identify a man who was killed by a train while he was walking on the tracks.

Gulf Coast media report the incident happened in Ocean Springs, Mississippi just before noon.

WLOX-TV reported that witnesses said the man was walking on the railroad tracks and didn’t respond when the train engineer blew the horn to warn him. The man was struck from behind, the TV station reported.

The Sun Herald newspaper reported that the man had not been identified yet, quoting the county coroner.