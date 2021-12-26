Mississippi rapper’s song featured in new Denzel Washington movie “A Journal for Jordan”

A song created in collaboration with Philadelphia conservative Billboard-topping rapper Christopher “Topher” Townsend will be featured in a Denzel Washington-directed movie titled “A Journal for Jordan” that opened Christmas Day.

Townsend said having the song entitled “I Left My Home” featured in a movie is a highlight of his career.

“Don Kennedy, the vice president of music licensing for Sony Pictures Entertainment, emailed and informed me they were using ‘I Left My Home’ in ‘A Journal for Jordan,’” Townsend said. “I’m beyond excited, and I hope everyone goes and sees this movie.”

“A Journal for Jordan” tells the story of Sgt. Charles Monroe King, when he is deployed to Iraq and begins to keep a journal of love and advice to his infant son, Jordan.

Townsend’s song appears when King is humming “I Left My Home” to his baby son.

“I Left My Home” is the result of a collaborative effort between Townsend and MJHanks, a popular musician on TikTok, and The Marine Rapper, a hip-hop artist from Hollywood, California.

“MJHanks created a TikTok with some song lyrics that went viral, and then I made a TikTok with some lyrics I wrote in response to his video, and that also went viral,” Townsend said. “People liked our videos and wanted a full song. The Marine Rapper was involved because he was already working with me since we have a group called Space Force with the artist D. Cure on Spotify. We released the audio version of the song in September of this year.”

Townsend recalled getting ready to perform for the BLEXIT Foundation in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Nov. 3 when he got an email from Kennedy about licensing the song for Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“Mr. Kennedy told us they were using ‘I Left My Home’ in the movie and that they wanted to make sure to get the rights to the song,” Townsend said. “It’s amazing. I’ve been making music for 20 years, and I’ve always wanted to be in entertainment. I haven’t pitched my music to anyone, and Sony reached out to me, not the other way around. I’m so excited, and I want everyone to see this movie.”

Townsend said the movie’s story is especially relevant to him since he served in the Air Force for six years, retiring as an E-4 Senior Airman. He said D. Cure was also in the Air Force, and The Marine Rapper was indeed a U.S. Marine.

“I’m getting to tell people I’m living my dream,” Townsend said. “I’m so happy, and I want to give back. I’m gifting blankets and other trinkets to the Neshoba General Nursing Home this year.”

You can visit tophertown.com or listen to “I Left My Home” on YouTube, Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music.