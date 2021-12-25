Tennessee 12-year-old shot, killed inside his home on Christmas morning
Published 8:43 pm Saturday, December 25, 2021
A 12-year-old Tennessee boy was shot and killed Christmas morning while he played a game inside his home, police report.
The Orange Mound, Tennessee boy was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Memphis police said they had no suspects early Saturday morning.
WREG-TV identified the boy as Artemis Rayford.
Family members told the TV station that after he was shot Artemis called out for his mother before collapsing.