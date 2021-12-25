Tennessee 12-year-old shot, killed inside his home on Christmas morning

Published 8:43 pm Saturday, December 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 12-year-old Tennessee boy was shot and killed Christmas morning while he played a game inside his home, police report.

The Orange Mound, Tennessee boy was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Memphis police said they had no suspects early Saturday morning.

WREG-TV identified the boy as Artemis Rayford.

Family members told the TV station that after he was shot Artemis called out for his mother before collapsing.

More News

Police seek armed ‘Grinch’ who held up convenience store at gunpoint Christmas morning

Mississippi rapper’s song featured in new Denzel Washington movie “A Journal for Jordan”

Research: Wreck of last US slave ship found on Gulf coast mostly intact — including pen used to imprison African captives

Police: Man arrested after ‘inadvertently’ shooting, killing fishing buddy

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article