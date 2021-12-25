Robber made away with soft drink and more during hold up at Mississippi convenience store Christmas morning

Published 1:17 pm Saturday, December 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Law enforcement is looking for a suspect who wanted more than a soft drink during a Christmas Day armed robbery of a Mississippi convenience store.

West Point Police report that a man wearing a Mississippi State T-shirt and entered the Fast Break Store on Highway 45 South around 6:15 a.m.

The suspect approached the counter with a Faygo drink, provided money to pay for the drink, and then reached over the counter while presenting the weapon to steal the money from the register.

The suspect then departed the store and walked towards Church Hill Road. If you can identify this individual, then please submit this tip to the Golden Triangle CrimeStoppers on the P3 App or call 1-800-530-7151

