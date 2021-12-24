Mississippi mayor reveals Christmas secret — he got married

Caroling in Memorial Park Thursday night turned into a wedding reception for Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and his new bride, the former Marla Toman.

More than 100 residents who filled Memorial Park for caroling were treated to petit fours, champagne, sparkling grape juice and water to help celebrate the bride and groom.

Natchez was first introduced to Toman when Gibson was running for mayor. She was his constant campaigner, promoter and support. At the time, Toman was living in the Houston area, where she worked in real estate. She burned up the roads with trips to Natchez to see Gibson and help him campaign. Toman has since moved to Natchez.

Gibson told the crowd that he and Toman managed to keep their wedding plans a secret.

“You know, you can keep a secret in Natchez, but it was the hardest,” he said. “I want to introduce to you my beautiful wife, Marla Gibson.”

“I am so glad that today happened. I am so excited to be married to this man and so excited to be your First Lady and to be a big part of this Natchez, this place we call home,” Mrs. Gibson said.