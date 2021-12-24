Mississippi man sentenced to 13 years in prison in drug trafficking crime

A Gulfport man was sentenced to a total of 157 months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents and proceedings, on March 16, 2021, Joshua Taylor, 23, sold methamphetamine to an individual. Law enforcement officers located Taylor and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, officers found heroin, methamphetamine, MDMA-Ecstasy, and, in the center console of the vehicle, a loaded Glock 19, 9mm handgun, with 16 rounds of ammunition.

Taylor was indicted on April 14, 2021, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pled guilty on August 12, 2021.

The DEA and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.