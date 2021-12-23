Patient jumps out of ambulance on Mississippi highway, gets hit by vehicle in traffic officials say

Mississippi authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to a patient jumping out of an ambulance and being hit by oncoming traffic.

WLOX reports that an American Medical Response ambulance was transporting a patient who became belligerent while on the ambulance.

The patients then reportedly jumped out of the ambulance on Highway 67 north of Highway 15 in Biloxi. The man was then hit by a car traveling on the highway.

Another ambulance service then transported the man to a local hospital. Biloxi police are investigating the incident.

The condition of the man that jumped out of the ambulance is unknown.