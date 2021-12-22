One person dead after suspect threatened Mississippi deputies with two knives

One person is dead in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the Robinhood neighborhood Hinds County at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to an overdose call on Isobel Dean Street. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found the suspect in a vehicle stuck in the mud.

After giving the suspect command to exit the vehicle, the suspect emerged out of the vehicle displaying two knives, one in each hand.

Deputies gave commands to drop the knives, but the suspect continued to approach the deputies.

Officials say the officers were then forced to use deadly force to protect themselves.

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the individual who died has not been released.