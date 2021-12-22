New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi have more than doubled since December 1

Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Three weeks into December, the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases being found daily has more than doubled since the beginning of the month, state health statistics show.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 873 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the 7-day average of new cases to 667 cases per day, up more than 130 percent since December 1.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 525,502.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported six new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,393.

Through Wednesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 667 on Wednesday. It was the highest level since October. 10.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 541 with Wednesday’s update. It was the highest level since October 20.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4838 125 88 18
Alcorn 6155 111 130 20
Amite 2135 58 57 9
Attala 3463 90 189 36
Benton 1567 40 47 10
Bolivar 6554 153 240 33
Calhoun 2948 51 44 7
Carroll 1800 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3351 73 61 15
Choctaw 1394 27 12 0
Claiborne 1353 40 46 9
Clarke 3036 96 132 32
Clay 3207 78 41 5
Coahoma 4364 113 138 14
Copiah 4691 95 109 15
Covington 4411 96 142 39
De Soto 34175 440 126 26
Forrest 14027 262 284 61
Franklin 1286 32 46 5
George 5129 80 73 9
Greene 2261 50 57 6
Grenada 3870 111 156 32
Hancock 7909 132 72 15
Harrison 35351 565 537 79
Hinds 33686 652 855 140
Holmes 2768 89 109 20
Humphreys 1348 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5039 108 136 24
Jackson 25110 393 285 41
Jasper 3430 66 46 2
Jefferson 980 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1768 43 10 1
Jones 14299 248 264 44
Kemper 1465 41 50 10
Lafayette 9059 143 202 57
Lamar 10865 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12473 323 492 108
Lawrence 2245 43 27 2
Leake 4175 92 99 17
Lee 17067 248 224 43
Leflore 4888 144 241 55
Lincoln 5615 136 209 41
Lowndes 11547 197 304 69
Madison 15359 283 416 72
Marion 4384 113 162 24
Marshall 6921 144 69 17
Monroe 7305 181 191 55
Montgomery 1862 57 64 10
Neshoba 6810 210 229 61
Newton 3994 83 87 15
Noxubee 1906 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7318 140 271 40
Panola 6922 138 103 15
Pearl River 9849 244 210 42
Perry 2167 56 24 9
Pike 6015 158 178 44
Pontotoc 7325 111 87 13
Prentiss 5275 87 101 15
Quitman 1089 28 0 0
Rankin 23104 408 494 69
Scott 4853 99 117 19
Sharkey 657 21 45 8
Simpson 4657 117 165 20
Smith 2739 52 73 8
Stone 3692 66 88 14
Sunflower 4394 107 125 20
Tallahatchie 2347 53 50 7
Tate 4859 120 80 19
Tippah 5082 85 122 14
Tishomingo 4044 96 103 28
Tunica 1688 39 19 3
Union 6635 99 133 23
Walthall 2242 66 69 14
Warren 7000 180 175 38
Washington 7618 170 202 41
Wayne 4458 72 80 13
Webster 2096 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1084 39 25 6
Winston 3228 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2520 47 82 22
Yazoo 4707 94 152 20
Total 525,502 10,393 11,399 2,105

