Known Mississippi gang member on naughty list, wanted on burglary charges

A known Mississippi gang member is on the naughty list according to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Terrence Lee Gay is wanted in connection with the burglary of a residence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Crime Stopper group posted the following on its Facebook page:

“On the morning of Thursday, December 16, 2021, Terrence Lee Gay, along with his girlfriend, Mary Comeaux (already in custody), burglarized a residence in the Latimer community of Jackson County, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Terrence is a known Simon City Royal and covered in tattoos. He is listed on NCIC. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, blond hair and hazel

eyes.

If you know his location, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.”