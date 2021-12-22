Known Mississippi gang member on naughty list, wanted on burglary charges

Published 6:27 am Wednesday, December 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A known Mississippi gang member is on the naughty list according to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.

Terrence Lee Gay is wanted in connection with the burglary of a residence on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Crime Stopper group posted the following on its Facebook page:

“On the morning of Thursday, December 16, 2021, Terrence Lee Gay, along with his girlfriend, Mary Comeaux (already in custody), burglarized a residence in the Latimer community of Jackson County, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Terrence is a known Simon City Royal and covered in tattoos. He is listed on NCIC. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, blond hair and hazel
eyes.

If you know his location, contact Crime Stoppers by downloading the app, P3 Tips or by calling 1-877-787-5898.”

More News

Louisiana estimated 8 out of 10 COVID-19 cases found last week may be omicron variant

Mississippi Choctaw Indian man admits to stabbing man to death on reservation

Remains found in Pontotoc County confirmed to be that of Felicia Cox — sister-in-law of executed killer

Mississippi man arrested in Missouri shooting that leaves one man dead, one wounded

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article