Investigators aim to ID gunshot victim found dead along Mississippi highway
Published 7:49 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Authorities in south Mississippi are offering a $2,500 reward for information in hopes of identifying a gunshot victim.
The man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound Friday along Mississippi 15, Harrison County law officers said.
He’s a Black man between the ages of 19-25 with a money sign tattoo on this left ring finger, WLOX-TV reported.
He was wearing a red and black jacket, a black Nike shirt with a “Just do it” emblem, authorities said. He was also wearing gray jogging pants, white Nike slides and marijuana print boxer shorts.
The reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers.