New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi increased 76 percent in last 30 days, state officials report

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi have risen more than 75 percent in the last 30 days, Mississippi health department statistics show.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,434 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

That brings the 14-day average of new cases to 529 cases per day, up more than 76 percent since the same date last month when the average was at approximately 300 new cases per day.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 523,889.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 10 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,364.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 577 on Monday. It was the highest level since Oct. 13.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 529 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since October 20.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County