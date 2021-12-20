New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi increased 76 percent in last 30 days, state officials report

Published 2:22 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi have risen more than 75 percent in the last 30 days, Mississippi health department statistics show.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,434 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

That brings the 14-day average of new cases to 529 cases per day, up more than 76 percent since the same date last month when the average was at approximately 300 new cases per day.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 523,889.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 287 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 10 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 10,364.

Through Monday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 577 on Monday. It was the highest level since Oct. 13.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 529 with Monday’s update. It was the highest level since October 20.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4830 125 88 18
Alcorn 6127 109 130 20
Amite 2124 57 57 9
Attala 3452 90 189 36
Benton 1564 40 47 10
Bolivar 6539 153 240 33
Calhoun 2939 51 44 7
Carroll 1792 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3330 69 61 15
Choctaw 1392 27 12 0
Claiborne 1353 39 46 9
Clarke 3033 95 132 32
Clay 3201 78 41 5
Coahoma 4357 112 138 14
Copiah 4685 95 108 15
Covington 4401 95 142 39
De Soto 34045 437 126 26
Forrest 13993 262 284 61
Franklin 1283 31 46 5
George 5127 80 73 9
Greene 2260 50 57 6
Grenada 3860 111 156 32
Hancock 7897 132 72 15
Harrison 35313 563 537 79
Hinds 33421 649 853 139
Holmes 2762 89 109 20
Humphreys 1339 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 5024 108 136 24
Jackson 25084 393 285 41
Jasper 3427 66 46 2
Jefferson 978 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1764 43 10 1
Jones 14277 248 261 44
Kemper 1463 41 50 10
Lafayette 9019 143 202 57
Lamar 10837 140 57 12
Lauderdale 12443 323 486 108
Lawrence 2237 43 27 2
Leake 4170 92 99 17
Lee 16991 247 224 43
Leflore 4845 144 240 55
Lincoln 5610 136 209 41
Lowndes 11529 196 304 68
Madison 15273 283 416 72
Marion 4373 113 162 24
Marshall 6905 143 69 17
Monroe 7267 181 191 55
Montgomery 1856 57 64 10
Neshoba 6799 210 229 61
Newton 3987 83 87 15
Noxubee 1905 44 41 6
Oktibbeha 7310 140 271 40
Panola 6905 138 103 15
Pearl River 9833 244 210 42
Perry 2166 56 24 9
Pike 6008 158 177 44
Pontotoc 7279 110 87 13
Prentiss 5254 86 101 15
Quitman 1089 28 0 0
Rankin 22990 407 492 69
Scott 4846 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4640 117 165 20
Smith 2736 52 72 8
Stone 3688 66 88 14
Sunflower 4383 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2347 53 50 7
Tate 4844 120 80 19
Tippah 5063 85 122 14
Tishomingo 4020 95 103 28
Tunica 1677 39 19 3
Union 6617 99 133 23
Walthall 2236 66 69 14
Warren 6988 179 175 38
Washington 7609 170 202 41
Wayne 4457 72 80 13
Webster 2093 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1074 39 25 6
Winston 3219 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2504 47 82 22
Yazoo 4681 94 152 20
Total 523,889 10,364 11,382 2,103

More News

Man out on parole arrested on child abuse charges — including one count of torture. Children found with ‘serious injuries’

Investigators aim to ID gunshot victim found dead along Mississippi highway

Man killed while trying to cross busy stretch of Mississippi highway

Man arrested after fleeing domestic shooting incident, later found by police hiding under bed

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article