79-year-old man trying to cross road hit, killed in passing vehicle
Published 6:00 am Monday, December 20, 2021
A 79-year-old Mississippi man trying to cross the road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Friday.
Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, 79, was killed in the accident that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday on Highway 53 in Harrison County.
A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Byron Ladner, 18, Pass Christian, traveled south on Highway 53 when it collided with Higdon.
Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
This incident is under investigation by MHP.