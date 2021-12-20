79-year-old man trying to cross road hit, killed in passing vehicle

Published 6:00 am Monday, December 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 79-year-old Mississippi man trying to cross the road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Friday.

Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, 79, was killed in the accident that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Friday on Highway 53 in Harrison County.

A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Byron Ladner, 18, Pass Christian, traveled south on Highway 53 when it collided with Higdon.

Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This incident is under investigation by MHP.

More News

Man out on parole arrested on child abuse charges — including one count of torture. Children found with ‘serious injuries’

Investigators aim to ID gunshot victim found dead along Mississippi highway

Man killed while trying to cross busy stretch of Mississippi highway

Man arrested after fleeing domestic shooting incident, later found by police hiding under bed

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article