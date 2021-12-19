Mississippi officials investigating deputy-involved shooting after suspect leads chase, then exits vehicle with gun

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Scott County

According to news reports, a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was led on a chase shortly after 2 a.m. Friday after a suspect fled a safety checkpoint on Highway 35 in Forest.

The suspect, who stopped at the checkpoint, was questioned about what appeared to be narcotics in his vehicle. The driver, later identified as Kadarius L. Lockheart, of Meridian, fled the scene in a black 2011 Honda Accord traveling south on Highway 35.

After the deputy was able to stop the vehicle, a passenger in the Accord exited with his hands raised. Lockheart reportedly exited the driver’s side with a gun.

The deputy fired his weapon once and injured Lockheart, who was transported to a Jackson hospital.

Officials report that Lockheart faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics, and misdemeanor traffic charges.

No one else was injure in the incident.