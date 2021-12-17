Woman killed in fatal crash in South Mississippi

Published 10:32 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Laurel woman died Thursday in a fatal crash in South Mississippi

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 49 in Stone County.

A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 64-year-old Susan McKeithan of Laurel, MS, traveled South on Highway 49 when the vehicle went off the roadway and overturned. Susan McKeithan received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

