Mississippi police ask for public’s help after male, female found dead in roadway
Published 6:58 am Friday, December 17, 2021
Mississippi police are asking for the public’s help in connection with a double homicide in Hattiesburg.
The Hattiesburg Police posted on social media Thursday that a male and female were found deceased in the roadway when they responded to a shooting near the intersection of 6th Street and Rawls Avenue.
The shooing reportedly occurred just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
The male and female, who were not identified by police, died of apparent gunshot wounds.
f you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.