New coronavirus cases found in Mississippi over last two weeks up more than 42% from last month

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained flat Thursday, but the trend remains more than 40-percent higher than just one month ago, state statistics indicate.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 710 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 521,544.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 288 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported four new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,351.

Through Wednesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 61 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 411 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 453 with Thursday’s update. That’s up more than 42 percent from the same average one month ago.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County