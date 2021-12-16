Mississippi prison guard charged with having sex with inmate

A guard at a Mississippi prison has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an inmate.

Tiffany Necole Simmons, 37, was arrested Wednesday, WLBT-TV reported. According to jail records, Simmons is free after posting bond. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Authorities said Simmons worked, since August, as a correctional officer at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility. She was fired after her arrest, the television station reported.

Noble Brooks, chief investigator with the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department, said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.