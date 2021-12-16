Mississippi coast man pleads guilty to triple homicide in Jackson metro area

Published 2:28 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi coast man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three people during a robbery in the Jackson metro area in 2016.

Joshua Michael Garcia, 42, of Biloxi, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for discharging a firearm that led to the deaths of three employees at Bill’s Coin & Jewelry in Hinds County on December 17, 2016, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca said in a press release.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22, 2022 in Jackson.

More News

Mississippi man, woman charged with killing 6-month-old girl; she died of blunt-force trauma, investigators say

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi up more than 62 percent since last month

Woman killed in fatal crash in South Mississippi

Mississippi police ask for public’s help after male, female found dead in roadway

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article