Silver alert issued for missing 28-year-old Mississippi woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old woman.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Antowanna Jones of Edwards.

Jones was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 9) in the 4000 block of Chichester Road.

She is believed to be in a 2016 black Chrysler 300 Limited bearing MS tag HNY0652 traveling near Highway 27.

Jones is described as a black female, five feet four inches tall, weighing 189 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey Nike zip-up jacket, pajama pants, and black Crocs.

Family members say Antowanna Jones suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Antowanna Jones, contact Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.