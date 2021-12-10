New coronavirus cases in Mississippi keep climbing higher, state reports

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continued to climb Friday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 445 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 516

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 519,115.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported nine new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,326.

Through Friday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 516 on Friday. It was the highest weekly average since October 19.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County