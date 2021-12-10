Mississippi woman who stole $657K gets six-year sentence

A Mississippi woman has drawn a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in an embezzlement case involving two employers in Louisiana, federal prosecutors said Friday.

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans’ news release says 39-year-old Christy Bartholomew of Hattiesburg embezzled about $357,000 while working as a financial controller for a business in Slidell from 2016 to 2019. She later stole another $300,000 while working as an office manager for a Kenner company from November 2019 to February of 2020.

Bartholomew was sentenced earlier in the week. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said the thefts involved several schemes, including unauthorized use of a company credit card.

Bartholomew is to begin serving her sentence in February. She also is required to make full restitution to the victims.