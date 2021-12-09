New coronavirus cases in Mississippi keep climbing, average up 34% in last week

Published 2:24 pm Thursday, December 9, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to climb Thursday as the state reported the latest statistics.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 745 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 495, or 34 percent higher than the same average one week ago.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 518,670.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported five new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 10,317.

Through Thursday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 495 on Thursday. It was the highest weekly average since October 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 431 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4798 125 88 18
Alcorn 6019 108 130 20
Amite 2113 57 57 9
Attala 3430 90 189 36
Benton 1540 39 47 10
Bolivar 6509 151 240 33
Calhoun 2902 51 44 7
Carroll 1767 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3232 67 61 15
Choctaw 1384 27 12 0
Claiborne 1351 39 46 9
Clarke 3023 95 132 32
Clay 3150 78 41 5
Coahoma 4302 111 138 14
Copiah 4615 95 106 15
Covington 4363 95 142 39
De Soto 33645 432 126 26
Forrest 13893 260 283 60
Franklin 1275 30 46 5
George 5121 80 73 9
Greene 2256 49 57 6
Grenada 3815 109 156 32
Hancock 7864 132 72 15
Harrison 35135 560 535 79
Hinds 32918 646 852 139
Holmes 2740 89 109 20
Humphreys 1328 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4941 107 135 24
Jackson 24976 392 285 41
Jasper 3421 67 46 3
Jefferson 975 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1751 43 9 1
Jones 14220 248 261 44
Kemper 1457 41 50 10
Lafayette 8921 143 202 57
Lamar 10734 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12390 323 482 108
Lawrence 2219 42 27 2
Leake 4150 92 99 17
Lee 16665 245 224 43
Leflore 4777 144 240 55
Lincoln 5562 136 208 41
Lowndes 11420 195 303 67
Madison 15041 283 416 72
Marion 4323 112 162 24
Marshall 6782 142 69 17
Monroe 7146 179 191 55
Montgomery 1829 57 64 10
Neshoba 6771 210 229 61
Newton 3975 82 87 15
Noxubee 1891 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7259 139 271 40
Panola 6845 136 103 15
Pearl River 9773 244 210 42
Perry 2149 56 24 9
Pike 5964 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7099 110 87 13
Prentiss 5137 86 101 15
Quitman 1081 28 0 0
Rankin 22688 405 492 69
Scott 4806 99 117 19
Sharkey 656 21 45 8
Simpson 4604 117 165 20
Smith 2717 52 71 8
Stone 3667 66 88 14
Sunflower 4348 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2335 53 50 7
Tate 4803 118 80 19
Tippah 5015 83 122 14
Tishomingo 3924 94 103 28
Tunica 1649 39 19 3
Union 6517 99 133 23
Walthall 2223 66 69 14
Warren 6940 179 175 38
Washington 7570 170 202 41
Wayne 4445 72 80 13
Webster 2080 49 67 14
Wilkinson 1068 39 25 6
Winston 3199 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2482 47 82 22
Yazoo 4607 93 152 20
Total 518,670 10,317 11,366 2,102

