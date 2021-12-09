Mississippi man dies after 18-wheeler crashes into back of his car on rural highway

A Mississippi man died when an 18-wheeler crashed into the back of a car in Clay County.

Tyshon Spencer, 24, of Starkville, died at the scene of the wreck which occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday on US45 Alternate in Clay County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that an 18 wheeler was driving north on the highway when it crashed into the back of a Nissan Altima driven by Spencer.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.