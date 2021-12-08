Woman arrested for arson in Pike County

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Natchez Democrat Staff

A woman has been arrested after allegedly setting a Mississippi camper trailer on fire.

Sandquaneittra Floyd has been arrested on arson charges in connection with an early morning fire on Dec. 5.

The fire reportedly happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Gradyville Road. A witness reported seeing Floyd run from behind a amper trailer and jump into a vehicle shortly before smoke and flames were seen coming from the trailer.

Pike County deputies arrested Floyd on Monday, Dec. 6.

 

More News

Customer ordered food then wrestled carhop to ground brandishing gun. Now he is being sought for armed robbery.

Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal South Mississippi shooting

Mississippi man charged with capital murder after 3 bodies found in burned home

Consumer products with the most injuries in 2020

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article