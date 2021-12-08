Tanker truck plunges off interstate in Mississippi and into creek

Published 9:37 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi state troopers said they’re investigating how a tractor-trailer tanker truck wound up driving off Interstate 55 and into the bottom of a creek.

Troopers report they were dispatched to the scene off Interstate 55 in Lincoln County Wednesday afternoon. The driver apparently lost control and veered off the roadway.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a Brookhaven hospital with minor injuries.

More News

Customer ordered food then wrestled carhop to ground brandishing gun. Now he is being sought for armed robbery.

Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal South Mississippi shooting

Mississippi man charged with capital murder after 3 bodies found in burned home

Consumer products with the most injuries in 2020

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article