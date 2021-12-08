New coronavirus cases still climbing in Mississippi, state reports; Weekly average now at October levels

Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The average number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi rose again Wednesday to the highest level since lat October, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 787 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 469.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 517,925.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported six new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,312.

Through Wednesday, 48 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 60 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 469 on Wednesday. It was the highest weekly average since October 28.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 378 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4795 125 88 18
Alcorn 5998 108 130 20
Amite 2111 57 57 9
Attala 3424 90 189 36
Benton 1536 39 47 10
Bolivar 6499 151 240 33
Calhoun 2898 51 44 7
Carroll 1765 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3222 67 61 15
Choctaw 1380 27 12 0
Claiborne 1350 39 46 9
Clarke 3022 95 132 32
Clay 3148 78 41 5
Coahoma 4276 111 138 14
Copiah 4602 95 106 15
Covington 4361 95 142 39
De Soto 33574 432 126 26
Forrest 13885 260 283 60
Franklin 1273 30 46 5
George 5115 80 73 9
Greene 2256 49 57 6
Grenada 3803 109 156 32
Hancock 7858 132 72 15
Harrison 35122 559 535 79
Hinds 32859 645 852 139
Holmes 2740 89 109 20
Humphreys 1328 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4931 107 135 24
Jackson 24959 392 285 41
Jasper 3418 67 46 3
Jefferson 974 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1750 43 9 1
Jones 14208 248 260 44
Kemper 1456 41 50 10
Lafayette 8912 143 202 57
Lamar 10730 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12371 323 482 108
Lawrence 2212 42 27 2
Leake 4148 91 99 17
Lee 16631 245 224 43
Leflore 4773 144 240 55
Lincoln 5559 136 208 41
Lowndes 11408 195 303 67
Madison 14996 283 416 72
Marion 4318 112 162 24
Marshall 6762 142 69 17
Monroe 7129 179 191 55
Montgomery 1829 57 64 10
Neshoba 6767 210 229 61
Newton 3970 82 87 15
Noxubee 1891 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7256 139 271 40
Panola 6833 136 103 15
Pearl River 9769 244 210 42
Perry 2149 56 24 9
Pike 5960 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7091 110 87 13
Prentiss 5126 86 101 15
Quitman 1081 28 0 0
Rankin 22635 405 492 69
Scott 4801 99 117 19
Sharkey 654 21 45 8
Simpson 4597 117 166 20
Smith 2716 52 71 8
Stone 3664 66 88 14
Sunflower 4342 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2335 53 50 7
Tate 4797 118 80 19
Tippah 5002 83 122 14
Tishomingo 3913 94 103 28
Tunica 1642 39 19 3
Union 6505 99 133 23
Walthall 2223 66 69 14
Warren 6923 179 175 38
Washington 7565 170 202 41
Wayne 4445 72 80 13
Webster 2077 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1065 39 25 6
Winston 3197 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2472 47 82 22
Yazoo 4593 92 152 20
Total 517,925 10,312 11,366 2,102

