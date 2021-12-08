Mississippi teen charged with taking car at gunpoint

Published 5:30 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen has been charged with armed carjacking, accused of taking a car by gunpoint on Dec. 1

Rashad Mobley, 17, of Vicksburg was being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond Tuesday.

Mobley is accused of the Dec. 1 theft of a Chevrolet Malibu on Eastover Drive.

Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter set the bond for Mobley at an initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

Mobley is charged with armed carjacking and is accused of taking the car at gunpoint. He was arrested Monday by Vicksburg police.

