Alleged Mississippi mass shooter arrested, charged with two murders, other crimes

Published 9:55 pm Wednesday, December 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

U.S. Marshalls located and arrested Wednesday a Mississippi man sought in connection to a shooting that killed two people and injured three others in late October.

The shooting occurred on October 24 in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

Quinten Taylor was arrested at an apartment complex in Memphis.

Taylor is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting. Earlier, Quitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Juanthean Williams.

Taylor was charged with two murder counts and three counts of aggravated assault.

More News

Customer ordered food then wrestled carhop to ground brandishing gun. Now he is being sought for armed robbery.

Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal South Mississippi shooting

Mississippi man charged with capital murder after 3 bodies found in burned home

Consumer products with the most injuries in 2020

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article