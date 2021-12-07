Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus numbers climbing again, now at highest level in more than month

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose to the highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 652 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. That put the weekly average of new, daily cases at 424.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 517,138.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported seven new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 10,306.

Through Tuesday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 353 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County