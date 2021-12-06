Weekend crash claims life of one Mississippi man, 3 others airlifted to hospital

A weekend crash in Yazoo County resulted in the death of one Mississippi man and seriously injured three others.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near McGraw Road in Yazoo County that occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said a 2012 Toyota Camry was driving north on Hwy 3 when the driver collided with the front of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driving southbound.

The driver of the Camry has been identified as Roderick Williams, 40, of Yazoo City, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Yazoo County Coroner.

The driver of the Silverado has been identified as Roderick Baker, 52, of Yazoo City. Baker, along with two other passengers, were airlifted to UMMC with undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.