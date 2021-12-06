Two killed, at least one other person injured after shooting at small-town Mississippi convenience store

Two people are dead and at least one other person is injured in a shooting at a small-town Mississippi convenience store.

WTVA news reports that the Noxubee County coroner said that Dewanedrian Johnson, 18, and Nakiren Ratcliff, 24, were shot in a vehicle at a Brooksville convenience store on U.S. 45 at approximately 11:20 pm. Friday night.

Brooksville is a town of approximately 1,200 people between Macon and West Point in west-central Mississippi.

Coroner R.L. Calhoun said that Johnson died at the scene. Ratcliff was transported to UMMC in Jackson where he died from his injuries. Another person in the vehicle was also injured.

The Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation is investigating the case.