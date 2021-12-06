North Mississippi porch pirate sought by authorities

Published 3:13 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are looking for a person responsible for stealing packages from the porch of a North Mississippi residence.

 

On Thursday, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department concerning a person stealing packages from a home in the downtown area. Residents reported that a male was seen parking a tan Dodge Charger down the street from their residence and approaching the home on foot.

The suspect then took packages off the front porch and left in the vehicle.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

