New coronavirus cases in Mississippi hit 1-month high, state reports

Published 8:54 pm Friday, December 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose Friday to the highest level seen in more than a month, state officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 296 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 515,504.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 290 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported seven new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 10,296.

Through Friday, 47 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 59 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 410 on Friday. It was the highest weekly average number of new cases since November 1.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 349 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4776 125 88 18
Alcorn 5921 107 130 20
Amite 2103 57 57 9
Attala 3404 90 189 36
Benton 1531 39 47 10
Bolivar 6468 151 240 33
Calhoun 2868 50 44 7
Carroll 1754 41 52 11
Chickasaw 3183 67 61 15
Choctaw 1370 27 12 0
Claiborne 1348 39 46 9
Clarke 3016 95 132 32
Clay 3129 78 41 5
Coahoma 4244 110 138 14
Copiah 4581 95 105 15
Covington 4348 95 142 39
De Soto 33360 432 126 26
Forrest 13834 260 283 60
Franklin 1265 30 46 5
George 5106 80 73 9
Greene 2251 49 57 6
Grenada 3789 109 156 32
Hancock 7849 132 72 15
Harrison 34999 558 535 79
Hinds 32743 643 852 139
Holmes 2728 89 109 20
Humphreys 1322 39 35 9
Issaquena 195 7 0 0
Itawamba 4884 107 135 24
Jackson 24906 392 285 41
Jasper 3412 66 46 2
Jefferson 971 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1743 43 9 1
Jones 14158 248 260 44
Kemper 1454 41 50 10
Lafayette 8868 143 200 57
Lamar 10693 140 56 12
Lauderdale 12311 323 * 482 108
Lawrence 2202 42 27 2
Leake 4141 91 99 17
Lee 16455 245 224 43
Leflore 4749 144 240 55
Lincoln 5540 136 208 41
Lowndes 11357 193 299 67
Madison 14954 283 416 72
Marion 4295 112 162 24
Marshall 6707 142 69 17
Monroe 7068 179 191 55
Montgomery 1821 57 64 10
Neshoba 6744 210 229 61
Newton 3961 82 87 15
Noxubee 1888 43 41 6
Oktibbeha 7229 138 271 40
Panola 6791 135 103 15
Pearl River 9748 244 210 42
Perry 2145 56 24 9
Pike 5942 157 177 44
Pontotoc 7033 110 87 13
Prentiss 5082 85 101 15
Quitman 1078 28 0 0
Rankin 22565 405 492 69
Scott 4789 99 117 19
Sharkey 653 21 45 8
Simpson 4566 117 165 20
Smith 2705 52 71 8
Stone 3661 66 88 14
Sunflower 4319 106 125 20
Tallahatchie 2323 53 50 7
Tate 4777 117 80 19
Tippah 4956 83 121 14
Tishomingo 3868 94 103 28
Tunica 1635 39 19 3
Union 6435 98 133 23
Walthall 2221 66 69 14
Warren 6885 178 175 38
Washington 7559 169 202 41
Wayne 4434 72 80 13
Webster 2065 48 67 14
Wilkinson 1061 39 25 6
Winston 3183 92 135 39
Yalobusha 2449 47 82 22
Yazoo 4580 92 152 20
Total 515,504 10,296 11,357 2,101

* Note: A death previously reported in Lauderdale County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been corrected.

